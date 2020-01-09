Travel Tours expands presence in South India

MYSORE, India, 9 January 2020: India’s Travel Tours, the leisure travel brand of FCM Travel Solutions and a subsidiary of Flight Centre Travel Group Australia, has launched a new store in Mysore to strengthen its presence in southern Indian markets.

The new store will be Travel Tours’ 50th in India and eighth in Karnataka.

Located on Kalidasa Road, Mysore, the store offers a wide range of services such as domestic and international flights, customized and group holidays, hotels, car transfers, visa, cruise vacations, honeymoon packages and adventure holidays.

Speaking about the store launch, Travel Tours brand manager Anand Menon said: “Mysore has been a heritage city popular among domestic and international tourists for many years. Recently, the development efforts to turn it into a modern city are resulting in residents of Mysore increasingly looking to travel domestically and abroad.”

With the opening of this latest store the national reach for Travel Tours’ extends to 50 stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Anand and Mysore via a combination of owned branches and newly opened franchise outlets.

(Source: FCM)