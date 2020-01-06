Tourists flee fire in Pattaya

PATTAYA, 6 January 2020: More than 100 tourists were evacuated Sunday morning following a fire at the Laguna Beach Condominium at Jomtien Beach Pattaya a local online news service reported.

According to Pattayanews.com some people were stranded on balconies after flames at 0500 engulfed rooms on the seventh floor of the holiday apartment building located on Jomtien bay 3 km south of Pattaya city.

Fire crews arrived and battled the inferno while helping panicked residents to safety. Some were treated for smoke inhalation at a nearby Pattaya hospital.

Police and fire officers are now investigating what caused the blaze in one of the bedrooms of the Laguna Beach condominium block.

Officials said that many people were sleeping at the time of the fire and others ignored the fire alarm believing it was a drill or mistake.

Rooms at the apartment are sold to tourists through various booking sites including agoda.com.