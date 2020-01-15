The “Huat” of Travelling

SINGAPORE, 15 January 2019: Falling on 25 January this year, Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival is one of the most important events in the Chinese calendar and is celebrated by many across the world.

The auspicious period is a time for colourful processions, seasonal markets and lively lion dances, as friends and family members meet up, exchange Mandarin oranges and feast on festive dishes. While celebrations are centred on gatherings and food, the holiday is also steeped in age-old tradition and ceremony, with rituals to honour familial ancestors and invoke good luck and fortune for the year ahead.

To help celebrants maximise their chances for a prosperous year ahead, Emirates partnered with Way Fengshui Group, Singapore’s first private limited fengshui firm to curate a series of fun travel predictions based on the 12 Chinese Zodiacs for the Year of the Rat.

Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong’s predictions range from lucky places to visit, the best period to travel, to best activity on flight and travel partners to help travellers boost their travel luck in the coming year. According to the predictions, the months of April, September and November are the most auspicious months for travel for all Chinese zodiacs. However, those born in the year of the Rat and Horse are advised to take extra precaution to ensure a risk-free and smooth journey.

While each Chinese zodiac has its own set of characteristics, Asian countries, especially China, Indonesia and Japan, are popular and lucky destinations for most travellers.

For travel-lovers born in the year of the Rat, Ox, Rabbit, Snake, Horse and Rooster, heading northwest to different destinations in the United States is recommended this year – including to destinations such as New York and Florida. Various destinations in the European continent will also bring luck to all Chinese zodiacs, except those born in the year of the Tiger.

Travellers can also count on certain lucky numbers to get the best out of their travel experience. Grand Master Tan has shared at least one lucky number ranging from 2 to 10 for each Chinese zodiac. Using this, travellers can select their lucky seats on the plane by pre-booking their seats on row numbers that end with their respective auspicious numbers.

Furthermore, certain activities en route to destinations can attract more good luck as well! When travelling via air, jet-setters born in the year of the Horse and Dog are advised to occupy themselves by watching a movie or two, while those born in the year of the Ox are encouraged to start a conversation with the people around them as they might benefit from these interactions in the future.

For travellers born in the year of the Tiger and Pig, taking a nap should be at the top of their agenda so they can muster all the energy they need for the trip.

Additionally, Grand Master Tan also provided some useful travel tips and warnings to heed for each Chinese zodiac to maximise their luck during their adventures. For instance, travel enthusiasts born in the year of the Dragon are encouraged to regularly update their loved ones on their location and status throughout the trip, while those born in the year of the Goat are reminded that kindness begets kindness and being kind would help attract benefactors even when overseas.

To ensure that the trip is stress-free and smooth, those born in a Snake year have been warned to control their food intake, and to not over-indulge when travelling while those born in a Monkey year have been advised to stay alert to ensure they aren’t duped by any overseas sellers.*

Bringing good fortune when travelling

As a global airline, Emirates celebrates events from all over the world. Travellers looking to plan their next adventure based on the travel predictions by Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong need not look any further! With Emirates’ expansive network and connectivity, travellers can cover all corners of the world with the vibrant and dynamic city of Dubai as its hub.

Emirates operates 28 flights a week to Dubai from Singapore, where passengers can connect onward to Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. The airline provides travellers with direct connections to more than 150 destinations in 85 countries and territories, including 43 destinations in Europe; 17 in the Americas; 23 in Africa; 13 in the Middle East; and 17 in South Asia.

Onboard Emirates’ iconic A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, passengers can also avail its extensive offerings to alleviate stress and improve their travel luck through Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice. During the festive period, Emirates is also adding popular Lunar New Year movies such as ‘A Lifetime of Treasure’, ‘Kung Fu Hustle’ and ‘My Lucky Stars’ to its widespread catalogue of shows. Travellers can also Fly Better with over 75 Chinese movies and more than 120 Chinese music folders.

This Lunar New Year, Emirates will be delighting its passengers with a specially curated selection of festive goodies and traditional Chinese fare that will be available onboard flights between Singapore and Dubai, as well as on ground at the Emirates First and Business Class Lounge at Changi Airport Terminal 1, for a limited time only.

To help ensure travellers’ wishes come true, Emirates will be customising its offerings during this period to ensure good fortune and luck. For example, the tradition of giving red envelopes filled with lucky money is widespread across Asia. From 23-26 January, Emirates will continue this tradition and offer First Class and Business Class travellers travelling between Singapore and Dubai a custom Emirates red packet with two chocolate gold coins, symbolising a year of good fortune and blessings. First Class travellers will also receive a specially curated goodie basket to complete the festive cheer.

Last but not least, food is an important part of celebrating the Chinese New Year. In addition to the regionally inspired cuisine served on board, passengers travelling to Singapore from Dubai between 23-31 January will enjoy a selection of festive sweet treats across all classes. First Class and Business Class travellers will end their meal on a sweet note with a delectable slice of red velvet and lychee cake, while Economy Class passengers will tuck into a mouth-watering red velvet and lychee mousse.

Prior to take-off, premium customers can treat themselves to an assortment of Chinese dishes at the Emirates lounge in Changi Airport from 24-26 January. Delicacies such as steamed glutinous rice with chicken sausage in lotus leaf, symbolising family cohesiveness, will be served alongside other festive dishes such as stir-fried prawns with green asparagus and passionfruit nata de coco, a traditional pineapple cake served with a coconut jelly infused with passion fruit.

Passengers transiting at the Dubai International Airport can also tuck into a delicious spread of poached dumplings with spring onions and black vinegar, baked seabass with chilli and garlic sauce, as well as braised beef shank with rice-stuffed lotus root.

At the Emirates First Class Lounge in Dubai, passengers can satisfy their sweet tooth with red velvet and lychee cake. Travellers visiting the Emirates Business Class Lounge in Dubai can also indulge in tasty coconut and mango tapioca treats. For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights visit www.emirates.com/sg.