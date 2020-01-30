Take a sabbatical in the Bahamas

BANGKOK, 30 January 29 2020: Airbnb and the Bahamas National Trust, the NGO that protects 32 national parks in the Bahamas, are offering five participants the life-changing opportunity to win a Bahamas Sabbatical and play a role in protecting the environment and communities.

The Bahamas Sabbatical is open to residents, aged 18 or over, from a number of countries around the world, including Thailand. To apply, visit airbnb.com/sabbatical.









Through the Bahamas Sabbatical, participants connect with the Bahamas National Trust’s mission to protect several national parks.

“The Bahamas is open for business, and while we work to restore parts of the archipelago devastated by Hurricane Dorian, the vast majority is ready for visitors,” said the Bahamas National Trust executive director, Eric Carey. “Partnering with Airbnb is an incredible opportunity to help further preserve our culture and resources and share our diverse country and the Bahamian way of life with the world.”

Over April and May, participants will stay on three beautiful island destinations – Andros, Exumas, and Eleuthera – which are among those that weren’t impacted by the storm, as they dive into local cultures and complete various projects in important natural areas.

At the end of the two months, each participant will have worked with villages to create lasting programmes to support island communities and create experiences that visitors to these islands can book that will directly benefit the local community.

“As The Bahamas rebuilds, it’s a privilege to work together with the Bahamas National Trust to support and shine a spotlight on a nation whose economies are benefited by tourism,” said Airbnb senior vice president of global policy and communications Chris Lehane. “We’re pleased to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Tourism to promote tourism to the country through Airbnb even beyond the Bahamas Sabbatical.”

To apply, visit airbnb.com/sabbatical and complete the application form.

The Bahamas Sabbatical is a project promoted by the Bahamas National Trust, endorsed by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, and sponsored by Airbnb. The final selection of five participants will be announced on 25 March 2020.