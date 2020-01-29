Swiss-Belhotel shuffles job titles

HONG KONG, 29 January 2020: Swiss-Belhotel International has promoted seven executives to help propel the hospitality management chain’s expansion in the Asia Pacific.

The Hong Kong-based company intends to increase its portfolio to 250 properties by the end of 2020, comprising some 25,000 rooms under 14 diverse brands.

Bernanda Karo-Karo

Edward Faull

Garry Garcia

Grant Gaskin

Lee Richards

Matthias Schulz

Oliver Faull

Under the corporate restructuring, Oliver Faull has been named senior vice president for Australia and New Zealand. He was previously vice president overseeing expansion in the two countries. He maintains his role as assistant group chief financial officer.

Edward Faull has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president for group technical services and projects (operations and development) in Vietnam and Thailand.

Grant Gaskin is now vice president for operations and development in Australia and New Zealand. He is also helping to tap opportunities in the Pacific.

Bernanda Karo-Karo has been named senior regional and area director of finance for Indonesia and Asia – promoted from regional director of finance for Indonesia. He is instrumental in the group’s Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand expansion.

Matthias Schulz is now regional director of sales for New Zealand and Australia, Along with New Zealand and Australia, Schulz will also help drive business in Bali.

Lee Richards takes on broader responsibilities as vice president of operations and development, group marketing and communications, group human resources and talent development. He will work with Edward Faull to expand the group’s footprint in Vietnam and Thailand.

Garry Garcia also assumes a more prominent role. He is now regional director of operations and business development in the Philippines, and remains general manager of the Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-Belhotel, in Makati.