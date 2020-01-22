Super show hall set for Bangkok

BANGKOK, 22 January 2020: A new event space in the heart of the city is set to open soon to enhance Bangkok’s position as a competitive destination capable of hosting mega concerts, events and exhibitions sourced in Southeast Asia.

Located at the entertainment destination Show DC, the 7,000 sqm ‘Show DC Hall’ uses the latest technology and boasts a complete suite of facilities to host domestic and international events.

Situated on the sixth floor of Show DC, the multi-purpose facility can accommodate up to 7,000 people standing and 4,000 seated, making it one of the largest indoor event spaces in the city capable of hosting concerts and events, as well as supporting Thailand’s meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) sector. Show DC Hall will be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

Show DC chief executive officer Goh Soo Sing commented: “SHOW DC Hall will complement our established 90,000 sqm of outdoor event space that has become the number one choice for event organisers and brands who wish for a large-scale outdoor space in the heart of the city.”

Show DC Hall will complement the current event facilities at SHOW DC which includes small and medium-sized indoor spaces as well as the outdoor Show DC Arena that can cater up to 90,000 for large-scale concerts.