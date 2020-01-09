Siteminder wins hotel tech award

BANGKOK, 9 January 2020: Bangkok-based SiteMinder, a global hotel industry guest acquisition platform, won first place in the 2020 HotelTech Awards’ in the channel manager software category.

It scored 90 out of a possible score of 100 to take the top spot amongst competing channel manager software.

Owned by the online news service, Hotel Tech Report, the awards select winners from more than 100 of the top hotel technologies based on judges, votes, and responses from the global community comprised of thousands of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

SiteMinder’s CEO, Sankar Narayan commented: “We are honoured to be recognised as the global hotel industry’s channel manager provider of choice and thank our customers for their vote of confidence in our platform’s ease-of-use, the functionality it provides to be competitive in an ever-changing market, and the localised support that we proudly offer to help hoteliers when they need us most.”

The company was also named among the top three most customer-centric global companies, in the category of People’s Choice.

Registered companies with the most reviews at the end of the annual awards period, 1 September to 15 December, compete for the top three spots under the People’s Choice Award category.

Founded in 2017 Hotel Tech Report’s annual awards are open for early bird registrations until 1 June. The registration costs USD249 rising to USD799 for late entries. Winners of the 2020 awards were announced 1 January.

SiteMinder claims to have 35,000 customers worldwide across 160 countries and generates around 100 million reservations worth USD35 billion.