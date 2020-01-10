Saudi Arabia eases visa rules

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2020: ‏The Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH) announced Thursday that visitors can now use existing UK, US, and Schengen-area country visas to obtain a Saudi Arabia visitor visa at airport arrival halls regardless of their citizenship.

‏Visitors intending to benefit from the new regulation must have previously used the visa to travel to any one of the listed Schengen countries plus the UK and the US before entering Saudi Arabia.

The policy supports the Kingdom’s historic visa launch in September 2019.

Currently, citizens from 49 countries are eligible to apply for an e-Visa online or get a visa on arrival into Saudi Arabia. The tourist visa allows a stay of up to three months per entry. The visa is valid for one year, with multiple entries, but visitors can not accumulate more than 90 days in the country in a single year when all multiple entries are combined.

Officials said it was the latest step taken by the country to open its doors to tourists from different countries of the world.

For more information on visiting Saudi Arabia check out visitsaudi.com