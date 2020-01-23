Sabre partners with Google

SUNNYVALE, California, 23 January 2020: Google Cloud announced Wednesday it has joined forces with Sabre Corporation a software and technology provider that powers bookings channels for the global travel industry.

Launched in 1960, Sabre revolutionised the travel market with the industry’s first semi-automated flight reservation system. Since then, Sabre has evolved into a broad technology platform that manages more than USD60 billion worth of global travel spend annually.

The 10-year-strategic partnership between Google and Sabre will enable the travel provider to improve operational agility while developing new services and creating a new marketplace for its airline, hospitality and travel agency customers.

As part of the agreement, engineers and business leaders at both companies will work side-by-side on three main initiatives:

Improving Sabre’s technology capability: Sabre will begin the process of migrating its IT infrastructure to Google Cloud’s highly available and secure services. The partnership provides Sabre advanced support and greater flexibility to meet its technology objectives.

Using Google Cloud tools to enhance and optimise travel: Google Cloud’s data analytics tools will enable Sabre to enhance the capabilities of current and future products. They will provide Sabre with insights to help them improve operational efficiency and create and optimise travel options, improving both loyalty and revenues for its customers.