Sabah resort raises funds for WIRES

KOTA KINABALU, 9 January 2020: A resort group in Sabah, East Malaysia, has pledged to donate 30% of its hotel booking revenue raised until the end of January to support Wildlife Rescue Australia (WIRES).

Echo Resorts, comprising of Gayana Marine Resort and Bunga Raya Island Resort on Gaya Island and the newly opened Borneo Eagle Resort on Pulau Tiga in Sabah, says it will donate 30% from all new bookings for Echo Resorts for stays through to 30 June 2020.

Donations will be sent to WIRES, Australia’s wildlife rescue service for bookings processed through the group’s website; www.echoresorts.com.

WIRES is an organisation dedicated to rehabilitating Australian It has been estimated that half a billion animals have been killed in New South Wales alone during the bushfire season with many more injured and homeless.

More than 2,000 homes have been destroyed across New South Wales, and Victoria and officials warn that fires in the two states could fuse into a mega blaze causing horrendous damage to life and property.

Companies and individuals, including movie stars, have donated millions of dollars to recovery efforts.

The group’s first acquisition was the Gayana Marine Resort on Gaya Island off the Sabah coast in East Malaysia in 2007, followed by the Bunga Raya Island Resort in 2009 and Borneo Eagle Resort in 2018. The group also owns Le Meridien Kota Kinabalu, Bespoke Hotel, Alu Alu Kitchen, Echo Adventures, Swiss Wellness Centre, Klinik Gayana and Gayana Pharma.