Qatar and MH expand codeshare

DOHA, Qatar, 17 January 2020: Qatar Airways will expand its codeshare cooperation with Malaysia Airlines, starting from 27 January 2020.

The new codeshare agreement will strengthen the two airlines’ strategic partnership first initiated in 2001.

With 10 Qatar Airways destinations covered by the airlines’ current codeshare cooperation, the expanded agreement will allow Malaysia Airlines passengers to book travel to 20 additional Qatar Airways gateways in Europe, America, and Africa.

In turn, Qatar Airways passengers will benefit from access to four new destinations in Southeast Asia. They can now book travel on Malaysia Airlines’ flights to Sibu, Malaysia; Alor Setar, Malaysia; Medan, Indonesia; and Surabaya, Indonesia.

It increases the codeshare routes on Malaysia Airlines’ network to 24.

Sales for selected new codeshare destinations opened on 15 January, when Malaysia Airlines customers able to book travel on Qatar Airways flights from Doha to Vienna, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Munich, Athens, Rome, Oslo, Barcelona, Madrid, Geneva, and Zurich. In turn, Qatar Airways passengers will be able to book Malaysia Airlines flights to Sibu, Alor Setar, Medan, and Surabaya.

Qatar Airways began flying to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2001 and today it offers a triple-daily service.

Penang, Malaysia was launched in February 2018, initially with three weekly flights that increased to five weekly flights in October 2019.

A five-time weekly service to Langkawi, via Penang, was launched in October 2019.