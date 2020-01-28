Ninh Binh hosts National Tourism Year

HANOI, 28 January 2020: Vietnam’s northern province of Ninh Binh, will host the 2020 National Tourism Year grand opening celebrations, 22 February.

Ninh Bình City is located in the Red River Delta of northern Vietnam close to the Gulf of Tonkin, 100 km south of Hanoi. The province is famous for its karst mountain outcrops similar to Halong bay but inland.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the ceremony will be held at the Dinh Tien Hoang De Square in Ninh Binh City and will be broadcast live on the national television channel and the provincial television channel.

Following the opening ceremony an art exhibition and performances, a spectacular firework display will entertain 3,500 delegates along with thousands of locals and visitors.

The opening ceremony is among a raft of activities planned during the National Tourism Year 2020 at various destinations.

According to the organising board, the year’s theme is “Hoa Lu – Ancient Capital of a Thousand Years.” There are 27 main activities, including the Bai Dinh pagoda festival that will open 30 January, Hoa Lu festival 1 to 3 April 1-3, and Trang An festival10 April to the 31 May 2020.

Other events include the Miss Capital ASEAN 2020 final round, the “Yellow Tam Coc – Trang An” tourism week, an international workshop highlighting “xam” singing, a music exchange between provinces known for their world heritage sites, the second Trang An marathon race and Ninh Binh Trade and Tourism Fair.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will also organise 11 activities while 24 cities and provinces will host 79 events during the year.

Khánh Hòa Province hosted the 2019 National Tourism Year. Hosting passes from one province to the next but the actual events under the tourism year initiative, apart from the opening and closing events, are hosted by various provinces,

(Source: VNAT and VNA)