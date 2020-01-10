Louis T names Taiwan GM

SINGAPORE, 10 January 2020: Shane Lee is stepping into her second senior management role as she joins Louis T Collection to lead the hospitality and building solution group’s first hotel in Taiwan.

Lee joins the team this month in preparation for the March opening of CESVI a 28-room boutique hotel made entirely of shipping containers in Taiwan’s thriving Kaohsiung port city.

The 38-year old has spent most of her hospitality career between Bali and Taiwan. She has worked as welcome desk manager at W Hotel Taipei and recreation manager then guest experience manager at Silks Place Taroko Resort, in Taiwan’s Taroko National Park. Her first job in the industry was as a water sports instructor at Club Med Bali back in 2009. “Louis T is a dynamic company, and we’re looking for team members who embody that vibrant, adaptable spirit,” said Louis T Collection managing director Adam Simkins.