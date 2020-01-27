IndiGo confirms Chengdu service

MUMBAI, 27 January 2020: India’s low-cost airline IndiGo has confirmed it will launch a new service linking Mumbai to Chengdu this March despite the threat of the novel coronavirus which is forcing airlines to suspends flights to major cities in China.

According to timetable information published by Airlineroute, the airline will introduce the daily service 15 March using an A320 aircraft.

Flights will depart Mumbai at 1925 and arrive in Chengdu at 0320. Return flights will depart Chengdu at 0420 and touch down in Mumbai at 0755.

At present, the two cities are linked by a connecting flight in New Delhi with the overall travel time of around 10 hours end-to-end. The airline already offers a daily service from Delhi to Chengdu.

Other options using airlines flying to Bangkok to connect with flights to Chengdu have travel times of 12 to 14 hours and round trips fares of around THB11,000 to 14,000.

Chengdu is the capital of southwestern China’s Sichuan province. Chengdu’s history dates back to at least the 4th century BC, when it served as the capital for the Shu Kingdom.

Artefacts from that dynasty are the focus of the Jinsha Site Museum. The city is also home to the famous Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, a conservation centre where visitors can view endangered giant pandas in a natural habitat. (Wikipedia)