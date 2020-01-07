How many travel agents in China?

BANGKOK, 7 January 2020: Travel firms keen to reach out to mainland China’s travel agencies to generate more bookings face a dilemma; where do you start?

A recent report released by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism indicates 38,433 travel agencies were registered to conduct inbound and outbound travel business as of September 2019.

Travel agencies hosted 4.86 million overseas tourists at mainland China’s popular destinations in the third quarter of 2019.

Most tourists came from Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea and Macau.

During the same period, travel agencies organised 17.59 million outbound trips for mainland China residents. The most popular overseas destinations were Thailand and Japan, according to the report.

Travel agencies also organised 49.3 million domestic trips for mainland tourists.