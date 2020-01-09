Holiday Inn opens at Thai port

SINGAPORE 9 January 2019: The newly built 347-room Holiday Inn and Suites Siracha Laem Chabang in Siracha on Thailand’s eastern seaboard is now fully open for bookings.

The property is located 4 km from the Laem Chabang port and industrial parks, some 20 km north of Pattaya. It’s a 65-km drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport and 50 km from U-Tapao Airport south of Pattaya.

In its opening press statement, the hotel says rooms are “designed with a contemporary industrial feel inspired by the Laem Chabang port”.

In addition to 226 rooms, the property targets long-stay business travellers with 121 one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites all with kitchenettes for self-catering.

To mark the opening promotion the hotel sells a room at THB1,800++ per night, for bookings from now until 31 March 2020.

However, the best offer on the hotel’s website for a February stay is THB1,795 that adds up to THB2,113 when fees and taxes are included. On popular booking sites such as Booking.com, the inclusive rate with breakfast is THB2,160.