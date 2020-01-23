Grab and Accor share points

SINGAPORE, 23 January 2020: Accor has signed off on a partnership between its loyalty programme ALL and Southeast Asia’s Grab app.

The deal will give the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) loyalty programme members access to rewards and benefits offered by Grab.

The partnership means GrabRewards members can use their points to access “money can’t buy” experiences through Accor’s 39 brands, and ALL members will soon be able to redeem their points for GrabRewards partner benefits.

Since launching in 2012, Grab has become one of the most successful start-ups in Southeast Asia and has become the largest rideshare provider in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar, all countries where Accor is a leading hotel operator.

To enjoy the benefits from this new partnership:

Members need to link their programmes;

Existing members of both programmes can transfer 1,900 GrabRewards points for 160 ALL points;

Non-members of either programme can join on all.accor.com or grab.com

ALL currently has 62 million loyalty members globally, including over 19.4 million in the Asia Pacific.