Fusion sets up suite offer in Vung Tau

HO CHI MINH CITY, 20 January 2020: Fusion Suites Vung Tau, is set to officially open 24 January in Vung Tao as a popular beach destination in southern Vietnam.

The new 19-floor property features 171 suites and apartments with ocean or city views, dining options, a spa with 12-treatment rooms and a rooftop infinity pool. For dining options, the hotel boasts a restaurant, bar, and market stalls in the lobby.

Located in the heart of Vung Tau 200 metres from the beach, the property is close to the city’s major tourist attractions, such as Bai Truoc Park, the cultural centre, and Vung Tau Lighthouse. Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport is 87 km drive away.

Bookings opened 7 January for the new property. According to the hotel’s press information rates start at USD100++/room/night. However, both Booking.com and Agoda sell a room for two with breakfast for a stay in February at USD96 including tax and service.