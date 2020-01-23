Flash Sale launches Bangkok hotel

BANGKOK, 23 January 2020: Bangkok’s newest hotel Sindhorn Midtown, located in the city’s Langsuan neighbourhood, launches a one-day ‘flash sale’ 2 February.

A THB2,222 rate, plus service and tax, is on offer for just 24 hours, 2 February, before the hotel opens in March.

The promotional rate outshines the lowest offer on the popular booking site, Booking.com, that quotes a rate of THB3,754 inclusive of tax and services for a booking mid-March at the new hotel.

The hotel’s website posts its lowest offer for stays in mid-March at THB3,575 while for signed-up members the best room only offer is THB3,300.

The 344-room hotel is located close to Chit Lom and Ratchadamri, shopping malls.

Guests need to quote the promo code SDM 222020 when booking to secure the rate applicable for stays from 1 March to 31 October 31, 2020, excepting blackout periods, 10 to 16 April 10-16 and 22 to 27 April.