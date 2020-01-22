First Mercure opens in South Vietnam

VUNG TAU, Vietnam, 22 January 2020: Accor has opened the 80-room Mercure Vung Tau Resort at a beachfront location on Nghinh Phong Cape in southern Vietnam’s Bien Hoa Province.

The resort features an all-day restaurant, two bars, a fitness centre, a kids’ play zone close to the outdoor swimming pool with a private beach.

A former French colonial town, Vung Tau is a popular seaside escape on a peninsula. In addition to its long beaches, the city is home to the former mansion of Indochina’s French governor while the Vung Tau Lighthouse atop the ‘Small Mountain’ is a major landmark.

The hotel group has named Anthony Quin as general manager of Mercure Vung Tau Resort.

To mark the launch, Mercure Vung Tau Resort is offering a weekend getaway at USD89 ++. Standard rates start at USD104++ per night. Mercure Vung Tau Resort is located in Vung Tau City, 96 km from Tan Son Nhat airport (Ho Chi Minh International Airport).