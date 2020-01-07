Emirates Pass is back for the winter

DUBAI, 7 January 2020: Emirates has announced the return of its signature pass, My Emirates Pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into a membership card.

It allows customers to gain benefits and discounts of up to 50% off in over 500 retail outlets and leisure destinations across the UAE.

The airline’s signature pass enables Emirates passengers flying to and through Dubai until 31 March 2020 to see more for less during their stopover or holiday. Customers can take advantage and explore the country’s many attractive offerings, including thrilling waterparks, luxurious wellness centres, and impressive shopping malls.

Enjoy up to 30% off on popular retail outlets and international fashion brands; have an unforgettable culinary experience with up to 50% off on fine dining options; go on an exciting outdoor adventure with up to 50% off on leisure activities, and end your trip with a relaxing spa treatment with up to 50% off on spa services in world-class hotels.

To unlock the many special benefits of My Emirates Pass – customers can simply show their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets.* UAE residents flying back home can also take advantage and start the year with special savings. To view the offers available, please click here.

Emirates’ vice president, commercial products Dubai, Mohammad Al Hashimi said: “We are delighted to bring back My Emirates Pass this winter season. Customers visiting or stopping over in Dubai will have more reasons to explore with unbeatable deals on some of the UAE’s best attractions. As the world’s fourth-most visited city, Dubai awes travellers each time with its ever-growing list of attractions and entertainment options. We look forward to continuing working closely with our partners and to always provide our customers with the best Dubai and the UAE has to offer.”

Customers visiting Dubai will be spoilt for choice when it comes to entertainment options. As one of the best shopping cities in the world – visitors can splurge in hundreds of retail outlet stores across the city. Dubai is a family-friendly and must-see destination with its year-round sunshine, stunning beach resorts, and a culinary scene to suit every taste.

Fly better on Emirates and discover more than 150 destinations via a seamless stopover in Dubai. Customers travelling in all classes will enjoy the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice, with over 4,500 channels of entertainment including the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries and programmes. Passengers will also enjoy the warm hospitality of the airline’s multicultural cabin crew, regionally inspired meals and up to 20 MB of complimentary Wi-Fi to stay connected to family and friends during the flight.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions for this offer, visit www.emirates.com.