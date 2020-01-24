Emirates marks 20 years flying to Bahrain

DUBAI, 24 January 2020: Emirates celebrates its 20th year flying to Bahrain from Dubai International Airport this Saturday, 25 January.

A Boeing 777-200 flew the route and 20 years later, more than 6.7 million passengers have flown with Emirates on the route to Dubai –four times the population of Bahrain.

Emirates senior vice president commercial operations for Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia, Adil Al Ghaith said: “The connectivity Emirates continues to be pivotal for business and tourism in Bahrain.”

Bahrain’s economy is one of the most diverse in the region, and Emirates helps to play an important role in supporting the country’s thriving trade relationship with the UAE, currently estimated at USD878 million in 2018.

Emirates’ four daily flights, with a cargo capacity of up to 23 tonnes per flight on the Boeing 777-300ER, have helped to facilitate the carriage of close to 130,000 tonnes of cargo to and from Bahrain over the last five years, transporting goods such as fruits, vegetables, meat, machinery and equipment. Emirates’ global network has also enabled local exporters to connect to both developed and emerging markets in the east.

Emirates is the world’s largest operator of the A380, with 115 in its fleet flying to 53 destinations across the globe. It has also brought its flagship to the Kingdom to participate at the Bahrain International Airshow for three editions of the event, showcasing its signature products and services on this aircraft to trade and industry stakeholders, as well as the general public. The Emirates A380 has received over 20,000 visits throughout the three airshows.

