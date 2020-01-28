Emirates flies to Penang

DUBAI, 28 January 2020: Emirates plans a new daily service from Dubai to Penang International Airport, via Singapore starting 9 April 2020.

Emirates’ flight to Penang will be a linked service with Singapore, allowing passengers to travel easily between the two cities.

Penang will become Emirates’ second destination in Malaysia after Kuala Lumpur served by three flights daily since 1996.

The flight will be operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration, offering eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

The new route enables travellers from the Northern cities of Malaysia to enjoy convenient onward connections from Dubai to destinations in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Located on the North-western coast of Malaysia, the state comprises a mainland portion as well as an island, connected by Malaysia’s two longest road bridges.

Penang is the country’s second-largest populated city and is known for its rich heritage and architecture, vibrant multicultural society, modern entertainment and retail options, cuisine as well as the natural beauty of its beaches and hills. The city is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a variety of tourist attractions.

“Penang is a major centre for tourism, business travel, as well as medical tourism and the increased levels of inbound travel is consistent with the growth in numbers of visitors to the country. We have been serving Malaysia through our flights to Kuala Lumpur for more than 20 years, with three-times daily service, and the introduction of flights to Penang will help us meet growing demand from leisure and business travellers, both to and from Malaysia. We are also pleased that the fifth freedom flights between Penang and Singapore will connect two sister cities and increase connectivity for passengers in Southeast Asia,” said Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazimat.

Flight schedule

Flight no From/ to Departure time Arrival time EK348 Dubai/ Singapore 02:30 14:05 Singapore/ Penang 15:35 17:15 EK349 Penang/ Singapore 22:20 23:50 Singapore/ Dubai 01:40 04:55

To book and for more information on Emirates and its global network visit https://www.emirates.com.