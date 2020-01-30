Checks on Chinese travellers intensify

BANGKOK, 30 January 2020: Thailand is now screening all arrivals from China for symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but has stopped short of banning Chinese tourists even though it has reported 14 cases the highest outside of China.

The new strain of coronavirus claimed its first victim in Beijing, the Chinese capital, on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 132.

The count on Wednesday evening stood at 5,974 confirmed cases all in China, including 132 deaths, according to China’s National Health Commission. The number of cases grew by almost 1,500 from Tuesday, a more than 30% jump.

The vast majority of cases have been reported in Wuhan city that remains under lockdown. Cases have been reported in at least 14 countries the latest being Germany and the UAE with the total exceeding 80 confirmed cases.

All flights have stopped from Wuhan. Flights from China’s major cities have also been reduced substantially in the hope it will slow the spread of the disease. If the lockdowns and suspension of holiday package travel from China extend well into February, low-cost airlines that rely on ferrying leisure travellers to Asia’s top destinations will feel the pinch. Beyond February they would be forced to cancel routes.

Hong Kong on Tuesday ordered a reduction of flights to mainland China and suspended all ferry and train services. Reports said Macau is now a ghost town as travel to the world’s leading casino destinations disappears.

Macau confirmed that since package tour sales in China stopped last Friday hotel bookings dropped 69%. Casinos say revenue will drop by 30% for as long as visiting restrictions are in place. Over 90% of the visitors come from Greater China.

British Airways announced Wednesday it has cancelled all direct flights to mainland China. Cathay Pacific has cut flights from 30 January to 31 March. United Airlines has cancelled 24 flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong 1 to 9 February.

Both THAI and SIA are still flying to cities in China but cabin crew have been told to wear face masks.

Thailand has expanded its screening to all Chinese from China regardless of the city. Previously it limited the checks at international airports to passengers from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, the southern city of Guangzhou and northeastern Changchun.

Checks are carried out at all international airports including Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Krabi and Samui.

Both Singapore and Malaysia have rescinded all visas for Chinese resident in Wuhan and Hubei province until further notice. This includes all visa categories and visa-free eligibility.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese Government has extended the New Year holiday until Sunday, 9 February ensuring all offices remain closed until Monday, 10 February.

Major tourist attractions and places of interest, as well as many restaurants and hotels, have closed in Beijing and Shanghai at least until next week.