Awards night for tourism movie makers

BANGKOK, 30 January 2020: With close to 1,000 video and film submissions, the Asia Destination Film Awards will name the winners this evening in Bangkok.

Thirty-four finalists under various categories representing tourism boards travel companies and filmmakers were shortlisted for a panel of judges, as well as by public online voters, to determine the winners that will be announced at the 2nd Asia Destination Film Forum and Awards this evening, 30 January here in Bangkok.

The festival is chaired jointly by Minister of Culture Itthipol Khunpluem and the National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Associations secretary director Sorajak Kasemsuwan.

Filmmakers such as Ekachai Uekrongtham (“The Stranded” – Netflix) and Tom Waller (“The Cave”) to producers of Hollywood movies such as Nicholas Simon (“Avengers: Endgame”, “Kong: Skull Island”), and Nick Ray from Cambodian film production company Hanuman Films (“The Last Reel”) will make presentations on the importance of locations for filming and the role of Asian destinations.

Presenters from tourism boards, such as Raymond Kim (Busan, South Korea), Tanes Petsuwan (deputy governor for marketing communications, Tourism Authority of Thailand), Jens Thraenhart (executive director, Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office), Joe Choo (area director Thailand, Singapore Tourism Board), and Bayasgalan Saranjav (director-general Department of Tourism Policy Coordination, Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Mongolia) will look into the role of destinations in movie tourism.

The aspect of sustainability of film tourism is analyzed by a panel of experts, including Gabriel Kuperman (executive producer, Mekong 2030), Roi Ariel (general manager, GSTC), Graham Harper (director, PATA, Sustainability and Social Responsibility), Tuan Pham (head of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Agoda), and Janet Salem (programme manager, Sustainable Consumption and Production, United National Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Asia Destination Film Awards will take place after the Asia Destination Film Forum and will be followed by the Film Festival BBQ Party, sponsored by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism Mongolia, featuring authentic Mongolian BBQ, cultural performances, and films.

More information about the event and tickets are available on http://www.destinationfilmforum.com/.