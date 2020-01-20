Asset taps Melia management

SAMUI, Thailand, 20 January 2020; Meliá Hotels International and Asset World Corporation (AWC) last week.

It marks the first hotel to be managed by the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand in Thailand. Two other AWC properties (INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit and Meliá Chiang Mai) are also in the pipeline.

Located on Choeng Mon Beach, a 15-minute drive from Samui International Airport, Meliá Koh Samui opened with 159-rooms and 41-suite, two restaurants, a fitness centre, kids’ club, outdoor playground and a mini water park.

Event facilities include a ballroom that can accommodate up to 200 guests and an outdoor pool-side and beachfront function spaces capable of accommodating around 500 guests.

Beyond Thailand, Meliá Hotels International is expanding across the Asia Pacific with 51 properties expected to open in the next few years.