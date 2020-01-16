Asian Trails welcomes the rat

BANGKOK, 16 January 2020: Asian Trails offices in Vietnam and China close from 25 January until 30 January 2020 inclusive, to celebrate the arrival of the “Year of the Rat” while farewelling the “Year of the Pig”.

Other Asian Trails offices may also close, albeit for shorter breaks as the holiday is not official in most countries in Southeast Asia. In Thailand, offices remain open as January is a high peak month for arrivals from across the Asia-Pacific.

In Vietnam, the Tet Holidays mark the beginning of a new year according to the lunar calendar and is the longest most celebrated national holiday of the year.

In addition, many tours and excursions are not scheduled in China and Vietnam as many tour suppliers will close their offices.