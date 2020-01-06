Asia Destination Film Awards 30 January

BANGKOK, 6 January 2020; The 2nd Asia Destination Film Forum 2020 is calling for submissions for the Asia Destination Film Awards 2020 that will be hosted in Bangkok, 30 January.

The 2020 Asia Destination Film Awards will follow the 2nd Asia Destination Film Forum celebrating sustainable tourism promotion via visual storytelling featuring producers of award-winning films including “The Cave”, “The Last Reel”, “The Eagle Huntress”, and Netflix series “The Stranded”, as well as case studies from South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, and Mongolia.

The submissions for the 2020 Asia Destination Film Awards are free of charge and open until 15 January 2020 in five categories:

Tourism Board Category (Public Sector);

Travel Industry Category (Private Sector);

User-Generated Content Category (Video Bloggers);

Professional Film Makers Category (Documentaries & Feature Films);

Sustainable Travel Category (Special Recognition).

Films that directly or indirectly promote tourism to a destination can participate.

The submission link can be found on the Forum’s website at http://www.destinationfilmforum.com/.

Submissions will be shortlisted, and selected films will be screened at the Asia Destination Film Forum in Bangkok on 30 January. The Awards will take place on the same day, followed by the Film Festival BBQ Party.

More information about the event is available on http://www.destinationfilmforum.com/.