ARTOTEL appoints communications chief

JAKARTA, 1O January 2020: ARTOTEL Group has named Yulia Maria as the group’s director of marketing communications.

She first joined the group in August 2015 as marketing communications manager rising through the ranks until 2017 when she was promoted as assistant director of marketing communications.

She now takes on a newly created post of director or marketing communications to serve the company’s domestic and international expansion.

She reports to Eduard Rudolf Pangkerego, the group’s COO. Group noted Maria would create diverse marketing campaigns to “support many properties that are opening up in 2020.’’

ARTOTEL Group is an Indonesia’s hospitality company that has a stable of brands for a budget hotel through to premium level.

