Amadeus inks new Air India deal

SINGAPORE, 9 January 2020: Amadeus confirmed earlier this week it had signed a new agreement to display all Air India’s flight and fare content for global travel sellers.

Travel sellers in India will have access to the airline’s international content only, while in the rest of the world agents will have access to the full range of Air India’s content, both domestic and international.

Last week the airline failed to renew its agreement with Sabre after months of negotiations. It is also facing a severe financial crisis that has prompted government officials to warn further bailouts would be unlikely.

Air India commercial director Meenakshi Mallik commented: “We are pleased to renew our relationship with Amadeus.”

Amadeus executive vice president, Airlines, Asia Pacific, Cyril Tetaz added: “We are glad to once again work with Air India… Amadeus’ simple, open and agile system will allow Air India to innovate, experiment and collaborate to create new products which will add value to customers and create upsell or cross-sell opportunities.”

Amadeus has signed a number of important strategic deals in India in recent months, with Air India added to a list of airlines that include Spice Jet and Vistara. Both Indigo and Go Air also have their IT agreements with Navitaire, an Amadeus company.

It also has strategic partnerships with travel sellers in India, such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, and PayTM; and some of the major hotel groups and aggregators in India such as Oberoi, Taj, ITC Hotels and The Leela Palaces.