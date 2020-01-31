Airlines reduce services to China

BANGKOK, 31 January 2020:Germany’s Lufthansa Group is the latest airline to cancel China flights following United Airlines, British Airways and some Asian carriers.

Lufthansa’s flights to Hong Kong continue as normal.

Lufthansa announced, Wednesday evening, that it would suspend all flights to and from mainland China until 9 February as the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus surpassed 170 with more than 7,000 confirmed cases.

Lufthansa’s decision to halt flights extends to SWISS and Austrian Airlines.

British Airways stopped all direct flights to and from mainland China until 1 March at the earliest. Services from London’s Heathrow Airport to Beijing and Shanghai have halted, but flights to Hong Kong continue.

Finnair suspends its three weekly flights between Helsinki Airport and China’s Beijing Daxing Airport from 5 February until 29 March, while two weekly flights between Helsinki and China’s Nanjing Lukou Airport will be cancelled from 8 February to 29 March.

Indonesia’s Lion Air Group, Southeast Asia’s biggest carrier by fleet size, said it would halt services to and from China from Saturday, and airlines.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has reduced flights, citing low demand and the city government’s response plan to the virus that shut down ferry and train services to Mainland China.

Air Macau will cancel flights to mainland China and Taiwan, 1 February, from its base in Macau International Airport to airports in Taiwan (Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taoyuan) In China, services will be cancelled to Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Zhengzhou, Chengdu, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Nanning, Guiyang and Hefei.

Air Seoul suspends flights from Incheon to Zhangjiajie and Linyi in China indefinitely. Jeju Air and Eastar Jet confirmed they would suspend flights to Zhangjiajie.

IndiGo will halt flights to Hong Kong from 1 February from Bengaluru Airport. The airline will also suspend flights from New Delhi to Chengdu from 1 to 20 February.

Air India has confirmed it will halt flights from Mumbai to Shanghai Pudong Airport from 31 January to 14 February.

Air France announced this week it would reduce services effective 31 January to Beijing Capital and Shanghai Pudong airports to just one flight daily to each city down from 10 weekly flights to Beijing and 13 to Shanghai.

Ethiopian Airlines will suspend flights to China 3 February from Addis Ababa to Beijing Capital, Shanghai Pudong and Guangzhou Baiyun through 29 February.

The Maldives has halted all flights. Routes to China are served by Maldivian and China Southern Airlines. It is also advised Maldivian nationals not travel to any virus-affected countries except for emergency purposes.

Iberia airline stopped flights to China’s Shanghai effective 31 January until at least the end of February.