WebBeds conducts sales missions

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2019: WebBeds, a B2B accommodation provider, is ended 2019 on a high by hosting three events in the Asia Pacific to touch base with its hotel clients and introduce new marketing tools.

The company’s senior executives reached out to hundreds of hotel partners in Bangkok, Thailand and Tokyo and Osaka in Japan.

WebBeds’ CEO for the Asia Pacific, Daryl Lee led the sales missions that met with local hoteliers in each of three cities.

WebBeds welcomed more than 200 of its partners to the Paragon Cineplex at Siam Paragon, the lifestyle mall in the heart of Bangkok. Following on from the Bangkok event WebBeds travelled to Japan last week to gear up WebBeds efforts to increase bookings for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The two events attracted around 100 hotels and other key clients in each city and acted as sales platforms to launch the WebBeds Destination Index, a brand-new online tool that uses multiple data sources to track market trends and generate business insights.

Following its global launch in Hong Kong in October, this intelligence tool will now be introduced to several Japanese cities, including Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto.

“Overall, the Asia Pacific’s tourism and hospitality have performed well and experienced sustained growth this year. While local factors have affected some areas, the overall outlook for the region remains positive. With the backing of WebBeds and innovative tools like the WebBeds Destination Index, hoteliers will be able to maximise their performance and capitalise on the many opportunities being created all across the Asia Pacific,” Lee commented.