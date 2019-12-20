Thai AirAsia X flies to Tbilisi

BANGKOK, 20 December 2019: Thai AirAsia X will operate six Christmas and New Year scheduled charter flights to Tbilisi Georgia from its home base Bangkok Don Mueang airport.

Bookings are mainly generated by Thai outbound travel agents promoting tour packages to Georgia for the festive season. Flights will use an Airbus A330-300 with 377 seats.

Based on Airlineroute timetable information, the first flight will take off 25 December from Don Mueang Airport at 1455 arriving in Tbilisi at 2040.

The remaining five flights depart from 28 December to 6 January.

According to a report in GT Georgia Today news service, Thai AirAsia X carried out two test flights in October before it was awarded a permit by Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development on 27 November 27

Wikipedia describes “Tbilisi the capital of the country of Georgia as a cobblestoned old town that reflects a long, complicated history, with periods under Persian and Russian rule. Its diverse architecture encompasses Eastern Orthodox churches, ornate art nouveau buildings and Soviet Modernist structures. Looming over it all are Narikala, a reconstructed 4th-century fortress, and Kartlis Deda, an iconic statue of the “Mother of Georgia.”