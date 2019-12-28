Sweet tooth New Year flights

THAI serves special desserts on New Year flights to welcome 2020

BANGKOK, 29 December 2019: Thai Airways International will serve passengers with special desserts to celebrate New Year on lunch and dinner time flights from Bangkok, 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020.

The exceptions are flights on routes to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and India and the Middle East.

On domestic flights, special desserts will be served on inbound and outbound flights except for flight TG226 Phuket-Bangkok.

