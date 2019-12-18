Singapore starts Arrival Card app

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2019: Foreign visitors can now submit their arrival information to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority using the SG Arrival Card beta app or through the ICA website.

Travellers can submit their information online within 14 days of their arrival date either at the ICA website or by using the mobile app trial version.

On completion of the process, a barcode is downloaded to the traveller’s mobile device that is then presented at the checkpoint along with the passport.

ICA’s website says the SG Arrival card (beta) app will save time and “save the environment by going paperless.”

All travellers with the exception of work pass applicants and cruise passengers are eligible to use the arrival card online solution.

It requires the traveller file information on their passport, travel and contact details while staying in Singapore.

ICA stresses that the online submission of arrival card information does not guarantee entry into Singapore. It just speeds up the process at the checkpoint and ends the need to physically input information from the paper card to the online database.

The system is available only English and can be submitted 14 days prior to the arrival date in Singapore.

The ICA website says the target is to roll out online submission of the arrival card for everyone by the end of 2020, ending the paper submission.

The Electronic Arrival Card (Beta) is an e-Service provided by the ICA to facilitate the electronic submission of arrival information and trip details by foreign visitors.

It will eventually replace the paper-based disembarkation/embarkation (D/E) card that foreign visitors are currently required to submit on arrival.

With the Electronic Arrival Card (Beta), foreign visitors can submit their personal information and trip details here or via a mobile application known as “SG Arrival Card” from either the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android).

For more details visit:

https://www.ica.gov.sg/enteringanddeparting/entry_requirements/e-arrival-card