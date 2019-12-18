Princess expands Europe cruises

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2019: Princess Cruises has announced the addition of the 670-guest Pacific Princess to the Europe 2021 season.

Pacific Princess will sail for 41 days from Tokyo to Rome in May 2021, to start a season of new 12-day Mediterranean voyages, sailing between Venice and Rome.

Highlights of the May through October 2021 season include:

12-day Mediterranean Connoisseur voyages sailing from Rome to Venice with port visits in the Western Mediterranean, including Portofino and Monte Carlo, as well as sailing the Adriatic Sea visiting Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia and an overnight in Venice. These voyages also feature a maiden port call to Giardini Naxos on the island of Sicily.

12-day Greek Isles Connoisseur voyages feature the Grecian ports of Athens, Mykonos, Crete and Santorini, as well as the Western Mediterranean including Sorrento for Capri & Pompeii and Catania on the island of Sicily. These cruises also include an overnight in Venice.

12-day Mediterranean sailings can be combined for 24-day Grand Mediterranean Connoisseur voyages, which sail roundtrip from Venice or Rome.

41-day Mediterranean & Grand Asia Adventure will sail from Tokyo to Rome and includes stops in many countries including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan. This voyage also includes a maiden call to Khasab, Oman, known for its desert fjords.

The small-ship experience found onboard Pacific Princess offers refined elegance, yet with many of the wonderful amenities found on larger ships. The ship provides guests with an intimate camaraderie, sharing a passion for travel while visiting unique ports only smaller ships can access.

With the addition of Pacific Princess, a total of six ships now offer the best of Europe in 2021, including the cruise line’s two newest ships, Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess, with voyages to the Mediterranean, British Isles and Scandinavia & Russia. With voyages from four to 34 days on five MedallionClass ships, guests can visit treasured landmarks and let local experts guide the way with foodie-friendly and art-centric tours.

