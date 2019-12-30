Princess Cruises reveals 2021 Alaska cruises

2021 Alaska Season Includes Eight Ships Calling To Alaska’s Top Cruise Destinations.

SINGAPORE, 29 December 2019: Princess Cruises has announced its 2021 Alaska season with eight ships calling to 17 destinations on 11 unique itineraries from five homeports. Also included in the 2021 season are 25 cruisetour options which combine a 7-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with multiple days on land, scenic rail travel and overnight stays at Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Highlights of the 2021 Princess Cruises Alaska season, running from May through September, include:

Regal Princess debuts in Alaska, sailing roundtrip Seattle on Sundays on seven-day Inside Passage cruises, opposite Emerald Princess on Saturdays.

This season, five ships in Alaska will be MedallionClass (Regal, Royal, Ruby, Emerald, and Coral). Star Princess will also feature MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea.

Royal Princess, Star Princess, Sapphire Princess and Coral Princess, sail between Vancouver and Anchorage (Whittier) on the popular Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, with two glacier-viewing experiences. Guests sailing on these voyages can choose to take a cruisetour, travelling through the interior of Alaska to Denali National Park before or after their cruise.

Ruby Princess becomes the largest ship to sail on the cruise line’s 10-day Inside Passage voyage, roundtrip from San Francisco offering guests the added bucket-list experience of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Sun Princess homeports out of both Vancouver and Los Angeles, sailing on 7-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip Vancouver in early summer, then offering 14-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip Los Angeles later in the summer.

Coral Princess offers a 12-day Inside Passage cruise in May, roundtrip from Vancouver, featuring Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier and Prince Rupert, B.C.

More Ashore late-night stays on many voyages in Alaska’s capital city Juneau.

Back by popular demand! 17-night Ultimate Princess cruisetour featuring two nights at each one of the five Princess wilderness lodges with visits to five national parks. The services of a tour director and most meals on land are also included.

Princess Cruises offers key product differentiators in Alaska, including:

Award-winning North to Alaska program featuring Cook My Catch, an exclusive culinary programme allowing guests to return from select Princess fishing excursions only to have the chef prepare their very own catch of the day. Also offered, the crowd-favourite Puppies in the Piazza, where real Alaska sledge dog puppies are brought on board for guests to interact with.

program featuring Cook My Catch, an exclusive culinary programme allowing guests to return from select Princess fishing excursions only to have the chef prepare their very own catch of the day. Also offered, the crowd-favourite Puppies in the Piazza, where real Alaska sledge dog puppies are brought on board for guests to interact with. MedallionClass -enabled cruise ships, powered by OceanMedallion , the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry, delivering a hassle-free, personalized vacation that gives guests more time to connect with loved ones, make new friends and enjoy what they love most about cruising.

-enabled cruise ships, powered by , the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry, delivering a hassle-free, personalized vacation that gives guests more time to connect with loved ones, make new friends and enjoy what they love most about cruising. Exclusive Discovery and Animal Planet shore excursions, giving guests opportunities to catch a glimpse of Alaska wildlife, including bears, whales, bald eagles and more. The cruise line’s award-winning Local Connections programme offers cooking with an Alaska chef or going on a photo safari with a nature photographer.

In addition to Alaska cruises, Princess Cruises is the only cruise line to own and operate five Alaska wilderness lodges, all located riverside near national parks. Cruisetour highlights include:

Two distinct perspectives to see Denali, the tallest mountain in North America at 20,310 feet from two lodges – Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge and Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge.

and Exclusive Direct to the Wilderness rail service, taking guests directly to and from their cruise ship to the Denali area.

rail service, taking guests directly to and from their cruise ship to the Denali area. More remote lodge locations including Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge , overlooking Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge , near Kenai Fjords National Park.

, overlooking Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and , near Kenai Fjords National Park. Unique Alaska experiences including a treehouse at the Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge built by Pete Nelson of Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters. In addition, lodge guests will hear first-hand tales from mountain climbers who have conquered Denali as they tell their exhilarating stories in the Hudson Theater.

More information: https://www.princess.com