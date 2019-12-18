Kuching food trails uncovered

SINGAPORE, 18 December, 2019: EAT.CHIAK.MAKAN, a dedicated Kuching food trail guide for Singaporean, was officially launched last week to promote foodie travel to the Sarawak state’s capital Kuching.

As a promotion initiative undertaken by the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS), the guide features various Sarawak favourite delicacies as well as over 70 local eateries ranging from restaurants to coffee shops in Kuching.

“EAT.CHIAK.MAKAN is devoted to foodies from across Singapore as we recognise that we cannot separate Singaporeans from their love of food and we hope to entice them with Sarawak’s wealth of mouth-watering delicacies,” said STATOS chairman, Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Haji Abdul Ghani at the launch of the event.

The food trail is available for download at STATOS website at statos.com.sg, and the booklet is available at STATOS Office in Singapore.

For more news from Sarawak visit:https://enewsletter.sarawaktourism.com/