Grab more than a taxi

SINGAPORE, 19 December 2019: The New Year will ring in a string of long weekends giving residents in Asia more vacation days than ever and mobile apps are the top tools to smooth the planning process.

According to Booking.com’s travel predictions for 2020, more travellers are relying on technology to help them improve the decision-making process.

Around 44% of respondents also shared that they will use an app that allows them to pre-plan their activities so that they always have the answers in one place.

Grab is launching a range of travel-related offerings to make holiday planning fuss-free.

Bundle deals with Travel Pass

Grab has rolled out Travel Pass, a bundle of travel essentials which allows users to instantly gain access to exclusive deals on hotel accommodation, airport transfers, travel experiences and even travel WiFI through Grab’s valued travel partners such as Klook and Travel Recommends. The service is currently available in Singapore and Malaysia with more markets to come.

Search for holiday accommodation

Grab users can book their preferred accommodation via popular hotel-booking partners such as Booking.com and Agoda.

You can also make your GrabRewards status work more for greater discounts on our partners’ platform.

Grab has also recently integrated OYO Rooms to offer budget-friendly accommodation options for Malaysia-based users.

Travel like a king or queen

Grab users can use airport lounges or dine at over 170 partner outlets in major airports in Southeast Asia with heavily discounted deals redeemable using the GrabRewards feature.

Grab has also partnered with a list of national airlines (including Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Garuda, Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines, and Vietnam Airlines) to integrate their loyalty programmes with GrabRewards.

Experience local transportation

For markets, Indonesia and Thailand, Grab rolls out in-market transport services. It works in cooperation with Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism in a variety of cities such as Jakarta, Medan, and Yogyakarta.

In Chiang Mai, Thailand, and in Cambodia, travellers can use GrabTukTuk to get around using local transport.

Book a ride abroad

Grab users from Singapore and Philippines travelling to Japan or the Middle East can book a ride using the Grab app in selected cities.

GrabRent Service – With GrabRent, travellers can hire a private driver by the hour, to get to their destinations around the city. This makes for a hassle-free experience for travellers who are planning multiple stops and prefer a one-time booking experience. GrabRent is currently available in all the eight markets served by Grab in Asia.