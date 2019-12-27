Emirates shows off newest A380

Emirates to bring its crowd-puller flagship A380 to the Kuwait Aviation Show 2020.

DUBAI, 27 December 2019: Emirates will showcase its latest flagship Airbus A380 to visitors and spectators on 15 January at the Kuwait Aviation Show 2020.

Visitors to the show will be able to tour the popular double-decker’s signature interiors and experience its industry trendsetting products across all three classes, including Emirates’ latest-generation Onboard Lounge.

Always a popular draw for aviation enthusiasts, industry visitors and the general public, Emirates’ latest-generation Airbus A380 will be decorated in blue livery, representing the ‘mobility’ theme of Expo 2020, and spreading awareness about the world’s greatest show which will be hosted for the first time in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asian region. EXPO 2020 Dubai will be held between 20 October 2020 and 10 April 2021.

Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East & Central Asia for Emirates said: “Emirates is proud to be part of the Kuwait Aviation Show 2020, an event that welcomes spectators as well as members of the aviation and aerospace industry across the Gulf region. The Expo 2020 ‘mobility’ themed Emirates A380 being showcased during the Aviation Show demonstrates our long-standing commitment and contribution to Kuwait’s air transport sector, which is investing in development projects and progressively positioning itself for future growth. It also highlights the importance of air connectivity and mobility as a facilitator of trade, tourism and strong relations between Kuwait and the UAE.”

Emirates has been serving Kuwait for 30 years, and today operates to the country’s capital with six daily flights, providing business and leisure travellers with choice and connectivity to over 150 global destinations. The airline also operates its latest world-class products to Kuwait, including its latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with the ‘Game Changer’ First Class suites.

Anticipated to be popular with aviation enthusiasts as well as the general public, the Emirates A380 will feature 14 luxurious First Class suites, 76 flatbed seats in Business Class and 429 spacious seats in Economy Class.

While touring the double-decker, visitors will be able to experience the aircraft’s two decks, experiencing the spacious cabins with high ceilings in Economy Class, lie-flat seats in Business Class and the airline’s signature First Class Private Suites. Guests will also get to see the A380 Shower Spas and Onboard lounge that will be both fully set-up and equipped to mimic an authentic inflight experience.

Emirates flies its flagship A380 to over 50 destinations around the world and currently has as 115 A380s in service.

