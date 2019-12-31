Changi passengers up 5.7%

Changi continues to increase passenger traffic in November but aircraft movements dipped.

SINGAPORE, 30 December 2019: Singapore Changi Airport handled 5.72 million passenger movements in November 2019, an increase of 5.7% compared to the same period last year.

Aircraft movements dipped 1% to 32,600 landings and takeoffs, while airfreight throughput declined 6.1% to 178,000 tonnes for the month.

During November, all regions recorded passenger growth. Among Changi Airport’s top 10 markets, China, Japan and Vietnam traffic led the gainers, with double-digit growth.

Among the top 10 city routes, Denpasar (Bali) was the fastest-growing, with Ho Chi Minh, Taipei and Tokyo registering traffic growth of more than 6%.

As at 1 December, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 380 cities in about 100 countries and territories worldwide. With more than 7,400 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly once every 80 seconds.

Highlights*

New Services – On 28 November 2019, Jetstar Asia launched a thrice-weekly charter service to Hefei, Singapore’s first connection to the Chinese city.

On 1 December 2019, Air New Zealand commenced five seasonal weekly services to Christchurch, which will operate until 22 February 2020. Singapore Airlines has also launched daily seasonal services to Sapporo, from 30 November 2019 to 7 January 2020.

New Restaurants & Stores – In the transit areas, Chow Tai Fook (T1) and Ray-Ban (T2) have commenced operations.

In the public areas, Sift & Pick has opened at T3’s Basement 2. It offers a range of specially curated designer bags and accessories from around the globe, complementing its online presence.

Changi Luggage Delivery, which provides express same day or next day luggage delivery service, is now available at Terminals 1, 2 and 3.

*For the period 16 Nov to 15 Dec 2019